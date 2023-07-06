Heavy rainfall lashed several areas of Delhi in the morning of July 6. Daily commuters who were on their way to work got drenched as the clouds poured for hours. The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers in the capital. It has also said that the rainfall will continue on Friday and the weekend.

As per the IMD, the maximum temperature in Delhi today is likely to be around 35 degrees while the minimum temperature early in the day was 26.5 degree Celsius.