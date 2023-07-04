Amid Pawar vs Pawar battle, two rebel MLAs, one MP return to Sharad camp
Israel’s major military operation in West Bank! Intense attack grips Jenin – See Photos
As per the Palestinian health ministry, at least eight people have been killed in the operation and over 50 have been wounded.
Related News
In Images | A look inside Ram Charan’s Hyderabad bungalow worth Rs 30 crores
Greenfield Expressway: Nitin Gadkari announces Rs 4.5 lakh cr projects, to stretch across 10,000 km – Key details here
Shah Rukh Khan faces setback: Superstar injured in on-set mishap, undergoes surgery in the US
Live: 2023 Kia Seltos India launch – Price, specifications, features, and more