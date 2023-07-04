The Israeli forces launched their largest military operation in West Bank’s city of Jenin in over 20 years on July 3. The operation is taking place in Jenin refugee camp. The forces carried out a series of drone strikes and sent hundreds of its troops. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) described the operation as an “extensive counter-terrorism effort”.

An Israeli spokesperson said the operation will go on for as long as it is needed. “It could take hours, but it could also take days. We are focused on our goals,” he said.