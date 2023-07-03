Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with tribal leaders, PESA committee members, Lakhpati didis from SHGs (Self-Help Groups) and young football players in Pakaria village in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh on July 1. He interacted with women who informed him about their journey to economic empowerment through SHGs and Aajeevika Mission. He also met with young football players of a programme called ‘Football Kranti’, which is run by the local administration.



Besides this, PM Modi also started the distribution of over 3 crore Ayushman cards in the country and 1 crore PVC Ayushman Bharat cards in MP