Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at a relief camp in Manipur’s Moirang, on Friday. He met people affected by violence. He was seen talking with people and enquiring about their health and well-being.



In an Instagram post, the Congress leader mentioned that it was heartbreaking to see and listen to the plight of those who have lost loved ones and homes due to the violence in this northeastern state.



“There is a cry for help in the face of every brother, sister, and child I meet,” he said. He appealed for peace in the state.



After he visited the relief camps in Moirang, Rahul Gandhi met civil society organisation leaders.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi met violence-affected people in Manipur’s Churachandpur.



Due to violence, Imphal and Churachandpur are two of the worst affected areas in the state. The Congress leader was in Manipur for a two-day visit. Here are some pictures. Have a look: