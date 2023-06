Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Egypt holds great significance as it strengthens the diplomatic ties between India and Egypt. During his visit, PM Modi engaged in productive discussions with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation in various sectors such as trade, investment, defense, and culture. The visit also emphasized the historical and cultural ties shared by both nations. PM Modi’s presence showcased India’s commitment to fostering mutually beneficial partnerships and promoting peace and stability in the region. This visit will undoubtedly pave the way for increased collaboration and prosperity between India and Egypt. Here are some pictures from his visit.