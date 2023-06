US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden on Wednesday received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for an intimate dinner. The trio were seen exchanging pleasantries and posing for photos before entering the building. According to the white house, they also enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India. PM Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady. Here’s a glimpse of the prime minister’s US visit which is filled with grand welcome, private dinner and gifts:

(Photo Credits: AP)