The ninth International Day of Yoga is being celebrated today (June 21) in India and worldwide with the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – which means Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of ‘One World-One Family’. The day serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to mental, physical and spiritual well-being. To mark the occasion several cabinet ministers and Indian Army personnel were seen performing yoga asanas in different parts of the country today. Check out pictures of how the world is celebrating the day.