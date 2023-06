A scorching heat wave in the country’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, has overloaded hospitals, filled a morgue and disrupted power.



In the state, reportedly, 68 people have died from heat-related illnesses over the last several days. In Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, the largest hospital is unable to accommodate more patients.



A two-member team will look into what caused a large number of deaths and investigate how many of them are directly related to heat, said state health minister, Brajesh Pathak, on Sunday, reported AP. Here are some shocking photos.