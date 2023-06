Parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) received light rain on Monday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this led to muggy weather conditions in Delhi.



The city received 5 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period which ended at 8:30 am on Monday. The minimum temperature settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the IMD said, reported news agency PTI.



At 8:30 am, the relative humidity in the city was recorded at 96 per cent. The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain or thundershowers during the day.



The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.



Delhi, on Sunday, recorded a minimum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius (a notch above the season’s average) and a maximum of 38.6 degrees Celsius.