Flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc in Eastern Nepal on Sunday. The death toll climbed to five with 28 people missing. The search for the missing people was going on.



In the coming days, weather forecasters have warned heavy rains would continue in Nepal. The weather department also issued alerts over rising water levels in rivers. Nepal, a landlocked country in South Asia, is at the beginning of its monsoon season. In this Himalayan country, monsoon stays between June and October, every year.



It is pertinent to mention here that during the monsoon season each year, severe flooding and landslides cause deaths and disease, destroy farmlands and cripple the transport infrastructure of India’s neighbour.



Nepal experiences – five seasons: summer, monsoon, autumn, winter, and spring. In the winter, the Himalayas block cold winds from Central Asia and form the northern limits of the monsoon wind patterns.