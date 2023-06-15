According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port as a “very severe cyclonic storm” with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour.

Cyclone Biparjoy is less than 200 kilometres from the Gujarat coast and its impending landfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says that ‘Biparjoy’ is a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with damaging potential. 2-3m high tidal waves are expected in Kachchh and extremely heavy rainfall with high windspeed is expected in Porbandar and Dwarka districts in view of the cyclone. The meteorologists predict that the powerful storm would hit the Indian port of Jakhau late evening today with wind speed reaching up to 125-135 km/h. Meanwhile, several treacherous pictures of the very severe cyclonic storm from space have surfaced on social media as well. Here we bring to you the first glimpse of high tides and evacuation efforts being undertaken by the authorities.