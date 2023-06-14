The coastal regions of Gujarat were on high alert Wednesday with tens of thousands being evacuated a day before Cyclone Biparjoy was expected to make landfall.

The India Meteorological Department ( IMD) says that Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make a landfall on Gujarat’s Saurashtra and Kutch regions and adjoining Pakistan coasts on June 15 between 4 PM to 8 PM. In the view of the very severe cyclonic storm, the weather department has sounded a Red Alert as for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. Bracing for the cyclone, several NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed, while residents of coastal areas were being shifted to shelters in parts of Gujarat. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed preparedness for cyclonic storm Biparjoy. Here we bring to you a glimpse of these coastal areas where NDRF, SDRF and the Indian Army preparing to provide succour to the locals post the landfall of the fierce cyclone Biparjoy.