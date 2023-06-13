Cyclone Biparjoy: High waves hit Mumbai! Gujarat braces itself as sea turns rough – See Pics
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ with the disaster management ministers of states and Union Territories, which are likely to see an impact due to cyclone Biparjoy.
The extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Cyclone Biparjoy’ weakened on Tuesday into a very severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed. Currently, the cyclone is centered approximately 290 km southwest of Gujarat’s Porbandar and is moving northwards at a speed of five kilometers per hour. According to the weather department, Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in Gujarat’s coastal region as well as adjoining Pakistan coasts on Thursday. NDRF teams have been deployed in Mumbai and Gujarat as the states prepare for impact. Here we bring to you a glimpse of these sea-side areas where people are evacuating as part of safety measures. (PTI Photo)
A man stands at Bandra beach while the high tidal waves lash the shore as the Biporjoy cyclone intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Children play as high tides crash at the sea front at Colaba, ahead of cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall in Kutch, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
High tides crash at the sea front at Colaba, ahead of cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall in Kutch, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Satellite image showing the location of Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea on Monday. Meanwhile, IMD said that the cyclone may cause extensive damage and Gujarat’s Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar districts are likely to be most impacted. (PTI Photo)
A fisherman colony wears a deserted look ahead of the landfall of Biparjoy cyclone, at Jakhau port in Kutch district. Additionally, the IMD on Tuesday issued an Orange alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat as the cyclonic storm Biparjoy is set to cross the Jakhau Port in Gujarat by the evening of June 15 as Very Severe Cyclonic Storm. (PTI Photo)
Fishing activities along Gujarat’s south and north coasts have been suspended and authorities began evacuating people in districts by the sea in view of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’. (PTI Photo)
Villagers leave Jakhau village during evacuation ahead of cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall. The Gujarat government has picked up evacuation efforts with the aim to evacuate people within 10 km from the coast in view of the approaching very severe cyclonic storm. (PTI Photo)
National disaster response force (NDRF) personnel brief citizens ahead of cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall, at Mandvi, in Kutch. A total of 12 teams each of the NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in the districts that are likely to be affected by the cyclone and arrangements have been made for the accommodation, food and medicine of the evacuated people. (PTI Photo)
Police personnel on patrol while high tidal waves lash the shore as the Biporjoy cyclone intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm. Meanwhile, PM Modi and Amit Shah have attended separate review meetings in order to ensure cyclone preparedness. (PTI Photo)