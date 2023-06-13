The extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Cyclone Biparjoy’ weakened on Tuesday into a very severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed. Currently, the cyclone is centered approximately 290 km southwest of Gujarat’s Porbandar and is moving northwards at a speed of five kilometers per hour. According to the weather department, Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in Gujarat’s coastal region as well as adjoining Pakistan coasts on Thursday. NDRF teams have been deployed in Mumbai and Gujarat as the states prepare for impact. Here we bring to you a glimpse of these sea-side areas where people are evacuating as part of safety measures. (PTI Photo)