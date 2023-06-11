Cyclone Biparjoy rolls menacingly, sea turns rough in India | SEE PICS
The Met has given June 15 as the landfall forecast. An alert has already been issued for areas such as Saurashtra and Kutch. Even in neighbouring Maharashtra, sea in Mumbai have also turned choppy. heavy rainfall is also expected in areas of Karnataka as well.
Cyclone Biparjoy is gathering pace and will turn into an extremely severe cyclonic storm system, the IMD says in its updated news bulletin. The path of the storm has also been predicted. The weather office says that Cyclone Biparjoy is most likely to make a landfall between Kutch in India and Karachi in Pakistan. As Arabian Sea’s first 2023 cyclone rolls towards mainland, here’s look at key locations in India: