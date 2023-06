The southwest monsoon has hit India with its onset over Kerala, a week later than normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced. Meteorologists earlier said Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ had been impacting the intensity of the monsoon and that its onset over Kerala would be “mild”.



Over the last 150 years, the date of the monsoon onset over Kerala has varied widely, the earliest being May 11 in 1918 and the most delayed being June 18 in 1972, according to IMD data. Here are some pictures of the arrival of the monsoon in the southern state. (All Images: PTI)