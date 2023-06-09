Fountains of lava! Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts again | SEE PICS

Hawaii tourism officials urged tourists to be respectful when flocking to a national park on the big Island to get a glimpse of the latest eruption of Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes. Kilauea, Hawaii’s second-largest volcano, began erupting on Wednesday after a three-month pause. The US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Thursday lowered Kilauea’s alert level from warning to watch because the rate of lava input declined, and no infrastructure is threatened. The eruption activity is confined to the closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.