Smoke and haze has engulfed North America cities due to the untimely summer wildfires in eastern Canada. A dozen of wildfires in canada still remain out of control which is why Quebec has ordered more evacuations. The air quality in Ottawa, which neighbors Quebec, has been classified in category 10+, the worst level on Environment Canada’s Air Quality Health Index, indicating “very high risk”, as per Reuters. Meanwhile, the city of New york was seen covered in thick orange blanket of smoke which has also triggered various health alerts. Here are a few pictures that depict the air quality of the city that never sleeps. (Image: REUTERS/Amr Alfiky)