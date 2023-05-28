PM Modi unveils new Parliament building, installs ‘Sengol’ in LS chamber | In Pictures
The ceremony included a puja and havan in the Parliament premises, floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the placement of the ‘Sengol’ near the Speaker’s chair in Lok Sabha, and a multi-faith prayer meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation on Sunday, accompanied by the installation of the historic ‘Sengol’ in the new Parliament House. The ceremony included a puja and havan in the Parliament premises, floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the placement of the ‘Sengol’ near the Speaker’s chair in Lok Sabha, and a multi-faith prayer meeting attended by the Prime Minister, dignitaries, and religious leaders.
Here are some photos from the occasion:
“As the new building of India’s Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress,” PM Modi tweeted. (Image/Twitter/PM Narendra Modi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs rituals while offering prayers at the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is also seen. (Image/PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs ‘pooja’ at the inauguration of the new Parliament building. (Image/PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi prostrates before the ‘Sengol’ at the inauguration of the new Parliament building. (Image/PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament House. (Image/PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the ‘Sengol’ in a procession before installing it in the Lok Sabha chamber at the inauguration of the new Parliament building. (Image/PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after installing the ‘Sengol’ in the Lok Sabha chamber at the inauguration of the new Parliament building. (Image/PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the inauguration of the new Parliament building. (Image/PTI)