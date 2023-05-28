Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation on Sunday, accompanied by the installation of the historic ‘Sengol’ in the new Parliament House. The ceremony included a puja and havan in the Parliament premises, floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the placement of the ‘Sengol’ near the Speaker’s chair in Lok Sabha, and a multi-faith prayer meeting attended by the Prime Minister, dignitaries, and religious leaders.



Here are some photos from the occasion: