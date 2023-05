Canada wildfires unleash Nature’s fury | IN PICS

Days after fire broke out in the forest of the Canadian province of Alberta, authorities have informed that there has been significant progress in dozing off the fire in the region. Even as firefighters continue with their efforts, rain, and cool weather have also helped in their efforts. While authorities declared a state of emergency in the region, here are some of the photos of efforts being taken to cool it off and how the fire initially spread in the region.