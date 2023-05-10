Pakistan on edge: Imran Khan’s arrest sparks fresh turmoil | IN PICS
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, 70, was arrested by the paramilitary Rangers in a corruption case from the Islamabad High Court and bundled into a prison van sparking massive protests across the country by supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
Written by
Samannay Biswas
May 10, 2023 11:54 IST
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, who was arrested dramatically on Tuesday in a corruption case, is likely to remain in the custody of the country’s anti-graft agency for “four to five days.” (AP Photo)
Supporter of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan hurl stones at a police vehicle during a protest after Khan’s arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters Photo)
Khan, 70, was arrested by the paramilitary Rangers in a corruption case from the Islamabad High Court and bundled into a prison van sparking massive protests across the country by supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.(Reuters Photo)
As the news of Khan’s arrest spread, massive protests broke out in several cities across Pakistan. Supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan throws stones after police fire tear gas to disperse them protesting against the arrest of their leader in Lahore. (AP Photo)
A man runs past a burning prison van set on fire by angry supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister. (AP Photo)
A woman gestures next to a burning police vehicle during a protest by the supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan after his arrest. (Reuters Photo)
Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party shout slogans during a protest against Imran Khan’s arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Reuters Photo)
Smoke erupts from objects set on fire by angry supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party as police fire tear gas to disperse them during a protest against the arrest of Khan in Peshawar. (AP Photo)
Police officers fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan protesting against the arrest of their leader at an entry gate of the Pakistani army’s headquarters, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. (AP Photo)
Police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Imran Khan after a dramatic escalation of political tensions sparked violent demonstrations by his supporters in major cities. (AP Photo)
A supporter of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan hurls back a tear gas shell toward police as he with others protesting against the arrest of their leader. (AP Photo)
Supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan block a highway, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters Photo)
Supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan protest against his arrest in Pakistan, outside of the High Commission for Pakistan in London. (Reuters Photo)