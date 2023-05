The world has been treated to official photographs of the newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla, captured by photographer Hugo Burnand. The photographer has also captured the couple’s wedding in 2005. The regal pair were snapped in their full regalia just after their coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, with group shots featuring other senior royals and family members also taken. The stunning images were captured in the Throne Room and Green Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, adding an extra layer of grandeur to the already awe-inspiring visuals.



People Magazine reported that for the portrait, King Charles was seated on one of two throne chairs created in 1902 for the coronation of King Edward VII. The crown worn by the new king, weighing 1.06 kg and measuring 31.5cm in height, is studded with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and four rubies, including the massive Cullinan II diamond, the second-largest stone ever cut from the Cullinan diamond, and the largest diamond ever found, according to the Royal Collection Trust. These images are a testament to the grandeur and majesty of the British monarchy. (Images/AP/PTI)