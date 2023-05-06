Colourful coronation of King Charles III, powerful presentation of majestic monarchy | See in Photos
King Charles III becomes the 40th British monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, surrounded by heavy symbolism of his many passions, including a drive towards more sustainable living, a multi-faith outlook and a great love for India and the wider Commonwealth.
Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, are driven past the Cenotaph on Whitehall ahead of the coronation ceremony for Britain’s King Charles III in London, Saturday. (Photo: AP)
The Diamond Jubilee State Coach, accompanied by the Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry, travels along The Mall in the King’s Procession ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, Saturday. (Photo: AP)
James, Viscount Severn, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Lady Louise Windsor, arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III, in London, Saturday. (Photo: AP)
King Charles III kneels during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday. (Photo: AP)
Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort arrive for the coronation at Westminster Abbey, in London, Saturday. (Photo: AP)
Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, travel in the Diamond Jubilee Coach flanked by over a thousand Armed Forces route liners and The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry sets off along the Mall from Buckingham Palace on route to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III, in London, Saturday. (Photo: AP)
King Charles III, sits as he touches a book during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday. (Photo: AP)
Band of the household cavalry make their way to Westminster Abbey prior to the coronation ceremony of Britain’s King Charles III in London Saturday. (Photo: AP)
St Edward’s Crown is carried during the coronation ceremony of Britain’s King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)
Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort ride in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, ahead of the coronation, in London, Saturday. (Photo: AP)