Because of back-to-back western disturbances, rainfall has lashed north India, bringing temperatures down in many cities. Starting May 5, another western disturbance is likely to affect the northern part of the country. Under its influence, cloudy skies and irregular rain is predicted in many cities.



National capital Delhi witnessed showers on Wednesday, and another spell is likely from Friday onwards, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials. The minimum temperature of the city settled at 20.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 28 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. Until May 9, the maximum temperature is expected to remain below 35 degrees Celsius.



India’s national capital registered over 20 mm of rainfall in April. This is the highest in the month since 2017.



May had a cool start, with the city measuring 14.8 mm of downpour on Monday.



Due to showers, there is also a respite from the heat in Mohali, Chandigarh and Kolkata.



Here are some pictures. Have a look: