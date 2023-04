Darshana Jardosh, the Union Minister of State for Railways, recently inspected the Chenab Bridge and expressed her appreciation for the quality of work executed. She was accompanied by CAO/USBRL SP Mahi and ED/KRCL RK Hedge along with a team from Northern Railways and KRCL. She shared pictures of her visit on Twitter and called the bridge a “wonderful engineering feat”. (All Images/Twitter/DarshanaJardosh)