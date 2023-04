The ambitious Kochi Water Metro service of the Kerala government commenced its commercial operations on Wednesday. First in the country, and launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, it will connect 10 islands using 78 electric boats and 38 terminals. The much talked about project is set up at a cost of Rs 1,136.83 crore in the port city.



Presently, across eight water routes, 15 electric air-conditioned catamaran boats have started ferrying city residents. For future expansion, there are 15 proposed water routes.



From 7 am, the boats will start operating from High Court Water Metro Terminal and Vypin Water Metro Terminal. For this route, the ticket rate is Rs 20.





“During peak hours, there will be boat service every 15 minutes on the High Court-Vypin route. The boat services will continue till 8 PM,” the Kerala Water Metro Limited (KWML) said in a notification.



At a speed of eight to ten knots, the eco-friendly ship can ferry up to 100 people across the proposed 76-km-long routes.



Here are some pictures. Have a look: