Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat Express of Kerala on Tuesday. It will run from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod.



At Thiruvananthapuram Central Station, PM Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express. Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, and Governor of the state Arif Mohammed Khan were present on the occasion.



The train will cover 11 districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargod, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad.



The indigenously manufactured semi-high-speed train has state-of-the-art amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more relaxed, and more convenient travel experience.



Prime Minister Modi, who was in Kerala, also laid the foundation stone/inaugurated various projects worth more than Rs 3,200 crore.



Here are some of the pictures from the much-talked-about event. Have a look: