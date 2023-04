As summer is knocking on the doors in India, people have started preparing themselves for the hot weather. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has already predicted a rise in maximum temperature, coupled with strong winds over several states of the country. In the coming days, the weather office has predicted a gradual rise in the temperature by 2-4 degree Celsius over most parts of India.



To escape from unpleasant weather, people have started trying different “tactics”. Where in some places, youths are taking a dip in the water, in other places, masses are using umbrellas or covering their faces to avoid heat.



Here are some of the photos from different parts of the country. Have a look: