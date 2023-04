The Grand Finale of Diamond Jubilee of National Maritime Day was held at Domestic Cruise Terminus, Mumbai with ‘Amrit Kaal in shipping’ as its theme. The day is celebrated to commemorate the embarkation of the first Indian-owned vessel “S S Loyalty” on her maiden voyage from Mumbai to London, on April 5 in 1919. Eminent maritime personalities from India and abroad and seafarers and their families participated in the colourful event held in Mumbai on Wednesday.