For the first time in history, an ex-U.S. president has appeared in court as a criminal defendant. On Tuesday, Donald Trump surrendered to authorities. He was being indicted by a New York grand jury on charges related to hush-money payments at the height of the 2016 presidential poll.



On Tuesday, prosecutors unsealed the indictment against the former president of the USA. The 45th president of the United States was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.



Prosecutors said Trump conspired to undermine the 2016 presidential election. He tried to suppress information that could harm his candidacy, and then concealed the true nature of the hush-money payments, prosecutors added.



In a Manhattan courtroom, Trump (a 2024 presidential candidate) pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges. He then flew home to Florida. He, at his home (Mar-a-Lago), also spoke to a crowd of supporters.



Appearing in front of his supporters at his Florida home, on Tuesday night, Trump repeated his claims that the investigation was politically motivated.



Here are key moments from the unprecedented court drama: