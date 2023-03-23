Delhi in Spring: A riot of colour! Nature smiles at visitors as Nehru Park blooms with flowers | See beautiful photos
Nehru Park in Delhi is blessed with paradisiacal beauty of nature. Visitors can enjoy the enthralling pleasure of the month Spring, when they visit Nehru Park. We present a perspective shared by Jasem Al Najem, Ambassador of Kuwait to India.
March 23, 2023
Let the months of February and March come, and you can find Heaven literally lands on the Earth. Nature blesses the Earth with paradisiacal beauty with a riot of colours surrounding everythings. in Nehru Park in Delhi. (Photo: Jasem Al Najem, Ambassador of Kuwait to India)
Nature’s lovers can enjoy the enthralling pleasure of the month Spring, when they visit Nehru Park. (Photo: Jasem Al Najem, Ambassador of Kuwait to India)
Wrapped with charming flowers and glowing greenery, every flora and fauna of Nehru Park greets visitors with a calm and cool breeze that gives a long lingering impact on people. (Photo: Jasem Al Najem, Ambassador of Kuwait to India)
Walking through Nehru Park, visitors feel close to nature. (Photo: Jasem Al Najem, Ambassador of Kuwait to India)
The grandiose of Nehru Park is captured by visitors. (Photo: Jasem Al Najem, Ambassador of Kuwait to India)
Visitors get enthralled to find the scenic beauty of Nehru Park. (Photo: Jasem Al Najem, Ambassador of Kuwait to India)
On the bench, somber autumn leaves are seen resting calmly. (Photo: Jasem Al Najem, Ambassador of Kuwait to India)
Spring makes morning walk into a complete treat in blooming splendor while red, purple, yellow and bright orange blossoms appear like nature is playing an extended festival of colors. (Photo: Jasem Al Najem, Ambassador of Kuwait to India)