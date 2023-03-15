Delhi-Gurugram Expressway Closure: Traffic at standstill, commuters face harrowing time – See Photos
According to the traffic advisory, people moving towards or coming from Gurugram or Jaipur may take the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road. The travellers going towards Dwarka, Kapashera and Najafgarh may go through Palam Road from Gurgaon Road flyover.
Under the Bharat Mala Project, the National Highways Authority of India started the construction of the Dwarka Expressway from Dwarka Link Road near Shiv Murti on the National Highway, NH-48, which resulted in traffic congestion. (Photo: PTI)
Vehicles were stuck in a traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Road after the authorities closed one carriageway and created a diversion for construction on the Dwarka Expressway. (Photo: PTI)
According to the advisory, both the carriageways of NH-48 between Rangpuri and Rajokari will be closed to execute the work, which will witness the construction of two underpasses and an elevated section on the NH-48 that connects Delhi to Gurugram. (Photo: PTI)
The police on Monday issued a traffic advisory on diversions in connection with the 90-day closure of a section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) between Rangpuri and Rajokari. (Photo: PTI)
Vehicles are stuck in a heavy traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram expressway near idol of Lord Shiva, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
The closure of the carriageways could increase the
traffic volume on the roads causing inconvenience for the general public. The traffic police have planned to divert the traffic near the Shiv Murti intersection from the main highway to the newly built slip roads. (Photo: PTI)