Venice Canals Run Dry: Recently, some of Venice’s secondary canals have almost dried up. Images of docked gondolas, water taxis, and ambulance boats have made headlines across the world.



According to some media reports, a prolonged long spell of low tides and lack of rain are responsible for this situation in the city. Interestingly, the low water levels have come as a surprise for many because this city in Italy is known for frequent flooding! In 2019, Venice witnessed the worst flood since 1966. The natural calamity resulted in damages worth millions of euros.



Venice is a city in the northeastern part of Italy and the capital of the Veneto region. It is built on a group of 118 small islands that are separated by canals and linked by more than 400 bridges.



Here are some shocking photos. Have a look.