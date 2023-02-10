In Pics: Despair looms in Turkey, Syria as death toll crosses 20,000 mark
The devastation caused by multiple earthquakes in Turkey and Syria continues to cast a shadow of gloom and despair among the survivors. As rescue operations continue in the quake-hit areas, the number of deaths has simultaneously crossed the mark of 20,000.
Updated: February 10, 2023 11:42 IST
Aerial photo shows the destruction in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey. Rescue teams worked day and night in Turkey and Syria to pull out survivors and victims from the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. (Image: AP/PTI)
The son of Turkish Durmus Kilinc, center, reacts after rescue team members removed the dead body of his father from a destroyed building, in Elbistan, southeastern Turkey, on Feb. 9, 2023. (Image: AP/PTI)
Rescuers carry out a person from the rubble, as the search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Hatay, Turkey on Feb 10, 2023. (Image: Reuters/Kemal Aslan)
People walk past collapsed buildings following a devastating earthquake in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Image: AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
The son of Turkish Durmus Kilinc, center, reacts after rescue team members removed the dead body of his father from a destroyed building, in Elbistan, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Image: AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Police and rescue team members carry in a plastic bag the body of Durmus Kilinc after they removed him from a destroyed building, in Elbistan, southeastern Turkey, on Feb. 9, 2023. (Image: AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Rescue teams carry the body of a victim from a destroyed building after a devastating earthquake rocked Syria and Turkey, in the costal town of Jableh, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Image: AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
People sit next to rubble at the site of a collapsed building in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Kirikhan, Turkey on Feb 9, 2023. (Image: Reuters/Piroschka van de Wouw)
A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023. (Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Rescue team members search for survivors in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kirikhan, Turkey on Feb 9, 2023. (Image: Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane)