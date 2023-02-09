In Pictures | Bird’s eye view of earthquake hit Turkey
The death toll from earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria this week neared 16,000 on Thursday as hopes faded of many people being found alive 72 hours since the disaster and frustration simmered over the slow delivery of aid.
February 9, 2023 15:42 IST
The death toll from earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria this week neared 16,000 on Thursday as hopes faded of many people being found alive 72 hours since the disaster and frustration simmered over the slow delivery of aid. (Reuters Photo)
This combination of Dec. 22, 2022 and Feb. 8, 2023 satellite images shows buildings in Antakya, Turkey, before and after a powerful earthquake struck the region on Monday (AP Photo)
On the ground, many people in Turkey and Syria spent a third night sleeping outside or in cars in freezing winter temperatures, their homes destroyed or so shaken by the quakes they were too afraid to re-enter. (Reuters photo)
A
satellite image shows relief aircraft and helicopters in Kahramanmaras airport, Turkey. (Reuters photo)
This combination of July 26, 2022 and February 8, 2023 satellite images shows buildings and a stadium in downtown Kahramanmaras, Turkey before and after a powerful earthquake struck the region on February 06, 2023. (AP Photo)
A Turkish official said the disaster posed “very serious difficulties” for the holding of an election scheduled for May 14 in which President Tayyip Erdogan has been expected face the toughest challenge in his two decades in power. (Reuters photo)
A satellite image shows congested roads and emergency tents and shelters after an earthquake in Kahramanmaras. (Reuters photo)
A
satellite image shows collapsed buildings after an earthquake in Antakya, Turkey. (Reuters photo)
The number of people killed by the quake, which struck in the dead of night and was followed by powerful aftershocks, is on course to be larger than in 1999 when a similarly powerful tremor killed 17,000 people in Turkey’s more densely populated northwest. (Reuters photo)