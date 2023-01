Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the two new metro lines in the western state of Maharashtra, namely Line 2A and 7, which rub between Mogra and Gundavali stations. In a video, which was shared by a news agency, the PM can be seen boarding a train and waving at the crowd waiting for him. He also interacted with the workers and women of the metro rail. These metro lines pass from two important roads in Mumbai, i.e Link Road and Western Express Highway. They are expected to carry three-four lakh passengers on a daily basis. (PTI Image)