On Sunday, at least 68 people were killed in a plane crash near Pokhara airport in Nepal. Yeti Airline passenger plane with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport.



At 10:33 am, 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Tribhuvan International Airport of Kathmandu. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti river between the old airport and the new airport. A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the plane.



Foreign nationals onboard the plane included four Russians, two Koreans, five Indians, an Australian, a French, an Argentine, and an Israeli. The five Indians have been identified as Bishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, Abhisekh Kushwaha, Sonu Jaiswal, and Sanjaya Jaiswal.



Reportedly, in Pokhara, the weather was absolutely fine and the engine of the aircraft was also in good condition. Why the aircraft crashed is yet to be ascertained.



Here are some pictures from the site of the accident.