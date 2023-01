The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) took place on Sunday where over 50,000 participants took to the streets for the run. The annual event is organised on every third Sunday of January. A total of 3,145 police constables and 540 officers were deployed on the routes of the marathon and at important locations in south Mumbai and central Mumbai from where the runners passed through. The full marathon started from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus or Victoria Terminus in south Mumbai, while the half marathon started from Worli dairy.



The Mumbai Marathon is amongst the top 10 marathons in the world. It was held in six different race categories – full marathon (42.195 kms), half marathon (21.097 kms), dream run (6.6 km), senior citizens race (4.7 km), champions with disability category (2.1 km) and the open 10 K run. Here are some pictures from the event: