The national capital experienced its coldest night this winter on Wednesday as the minimum temperature fell to 3 degrees Celsius early on Thursday, which is the lowest in the city so far this winter. At Lodhi Road, the minimum temperature was even lower at 2.8 degrees Celsius. Areas such as Palam, Safdarjung, and IGI Airport saw visibility of around 50 meters during the morning. The weathermen have predicted dense fog with cold wave conditions will continue to affect the city until Sunday. (Image: Reuters)