The New Year began in Varanasi on Sunday with the traditional “Ganga aarti.” This practice, which is a daily affair, was conducted at the Assi Ghat. People from various parts of the city gathered to watch the aarti. The priests and other staff members of the temples who perform daily rituals dedicated to the river Ganga performed the aarti with enormous deepams, which are meant to represent the sacred river. (PTI Photo)