Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Joka-Tarattala section of the Kolkata Metro on December 30, 2022. The project is part of the Joka-Esplanade Purple Line. The elevated portion of the project, which spans 9.2 kilometres long, was completed through the use of 110 UTS HH rail. The Indian Railways has spent ₹2,477.25 crores for completing the 6.5 km stretch.(PTI Photo)