On Sunday, cold weather and Christmas celebration “gripped” north India. Weekend added flavour to the festival. People wearing red caps were spotted in different cities of the country. Christmas trees, colourful lights, buntings, and balloons decked up street corners, markets, and public areas as people from all religions and cultures celebrated the festival with food and music.



In the national capital Delhi, Covid concerns failed to dampen the festival spirit. Hundreds of people thronged churches across the national capital for Xmas festivities. This is the first Christmas after two years of muted celebrations in the shadow of the Covid pandemic.



The festival this year has come amid a low number of Covid cases. However, church-goers exercised caution considering the surge in Covid infections in some countries. PM Narendra Modi has also asked citizens to wear masks as the threat of the deadly virus isn’t over yet.



Here are some photos from different parts of the country. Enjoy!