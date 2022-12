Winter has gripped north India in its fold with many cities witnessing dense fog. Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are blanketed, affecting road and rail traffic. In Jammu and Kashmir, the winter is even harsher. Kashmir’s harshest winter period ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ has begun with the mercury dropping several notches below the freezing point.



Dense fog has also affected the movement of trains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that an improvement in fog situation and visibility is expected around December 22 night and December 23 morning. This will happen due to a decrease in relative humidity at lower tropospheric levels over Indo-Gangetic Plains.



However, dense to very dense fog conditions will continue over Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh during the next few days. There is likely to be a decrease in intensity thereafter, IMD said on Tuesday.