Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Phase 2: During the second phase of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cast his vote at a polling station in Ahmedabad and said the state’s people listen to everybody, but it is their nature to accept what is true. Modi also congratulated the Election Commission for conducting the polls in a “spectacular manner” and raising the prestige of India’s democracy in the whole world. Let us take a look at some of the images from the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Phase 2: