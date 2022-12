The voting in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly polls is underway on 89 seats to decide the fate of 788 candidates in fray. After getting off to a dull start, voting appears to have picked pace with 34.48 per cent turnout recorded till 1 PM. As per Election Commission data recorded till 11 AM, Tapi district recorded the highest turnout of 26.47 per cent, which was followed by Dang at 24.99 per cent.