Started by the Indian National Congress (INC) party, Bharat Jodo Yatra is an ongoing mass movement. Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the party, is orchestrating the movement by mobilising the party cadre and the general public into walking on foot. The Yatra is from Kanyakumari (the southern tip of the peninsula) to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (JK). It will cover a distance of 3,570 kilometres over 150 days.



The Congress party said that it started this movement to unite the country against the alleged “divisive politics” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On September 7, 2022, the Bharat Jodo Yatra was launched by Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. Its principal objective is to fight against the politics of “fear, bigotry, and prejudice”. Also, via this movement, the Congress party aims to fight the economics of livelihood destruction, increasing unemployment, and growing inequalities.