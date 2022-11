On Sunday, an explosion occurred at Istiklal Avenue in the Beyoğlu district of Istanbul, Turkey. Reportedly, the bombing left at least eight people dead and more than 80 injured. On Monday, Turkish police detained a Syrian woman with suspected links to Kurdish militants. She confessed to planting a bomb, said the Istanbul Police Department. Videos from some 1,200 security cameras were reviewed and raids were carried out at 21 locations, cops added.



In 2015, the city had already been targeted by terrorist attacks. In 2016, the Islamist group Islamic State (ISIS) and militants associated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) attacked the city. In the same area, an Islamic State suicide bombing killed four people in 2016.

Istiklal Avenue is a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square.



Here are some photos from the tragic event.