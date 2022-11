Delhi, the national capital of India, has turned into a gas chamber! The air quality has deteriorated in Delhi-NCR. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is constantly swinging between the very poor and severe category. The situation has reached such a level that World Health Organization (WHO) has cautioned vulnerable groups like pregnant women, older adults above 60 years, and children under 5 years about the risks and health effects that poor air quality can cause. Doctors have advised expecting mothers to stay indoors as much as possible. Health experts are of the view that air pollution can lead to possibly preterm birth, a low birth weight, stillbirth, or congenital abnormalities. On Thursday, the 24-hour average AQI in the national capital stood at 295. Under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), all construction and demolition work, except for essential projects, is banned in Delhi-NCR.



Here are a few photos which will reflect the gravity of the situation. Have a look: