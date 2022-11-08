Lunar Eclipse 2022: Did you get a glimpse of Chandra Grahan? This is how the Moon appeared in different parts of the world

From Caracas in Venezuela to Cambodia’s Phnom Penh, from Washington in the US to New Delhi in India, people around the globe witnessed the majestic site of the ‘Blood Moon’ on Tuesday. There was a special buzz around this total lunar eclipse as the next such celestial occurrence will happen after three long years. Everyone turned into an avid sky-gazer to catch the stunning moment. Here are our top picks as people saw Earth’s only natural satellite in full glory.