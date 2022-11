Nowadays, Indian Railways (IR) is on a mission to redevelop old railway stations in the country and to give them a futuristic look. After Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, now it’s time for Dakaniya Talav railway station in Kota district, Rajasthan to become modern! The Minister of Railways said that it will be “Dazzling and Astounding”.



“Dazzling & Astounding: The proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Dakaniya Talav Railway Station in Rajasthan,” tweeted the ministry on Saturday.



Here are some graphical images that will give you a glimpse of how it will look in the future: