The 143-year-old cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Gujarat is one of the country’s worst disasters in years. The heart-wrenching photos show the after moments of century old bridge that collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi. It is said that it was built using the latest technology available in Europe at the time. Its cables snapped and its walkway gave way under the weight of hundreds of sightseers, sending hundreds plunging into the water. Let us take a look at some of the facts about Morbi and the bridge that collapsed: